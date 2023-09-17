Previous
In the wood. by cocobella
240 / 365

In the wood.

The penis drawn made me think a talented artist must be live nearby …
And may be a poet too ..
It’s written : « it’s prohibited to be human »
Strange quote.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise