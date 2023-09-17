Sign up
Previous
240 / 365
In the wood.
The penis drawn made me think a talented artist must be live nearby …
And may be a poet too ..
It’s written : « it’s prohibited to be human »
Strange quote.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13421
photos
168
followers
172
following
65% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
The 7th.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
17th September 2023 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
lacleman
,
lavaux
