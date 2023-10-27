Sign up
English breakfast.
Not bad but… I prefer croissant ;).
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13612
photos
166
followers
172
following
Tags
london
,
england
,
breakfast
,
uk
Maggiemae
ace
The eggs look beautifully cooked - just the way I like them!
October 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Appétissant !
October 29th, 2023
