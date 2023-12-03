Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
Nice lamp.
South American restaurant in Lausanne : La Parada, colorful and tasteful cooking. We liked it.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
0
0
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13832
photos
162
followers
168
following
Tags
restaurant
switzerland
lausanne
laparada
