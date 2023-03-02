From the Mangrove to the lagoon.

A day on a boat.

We took the boat with a captain to visit Pointe-à-Pitre from the water , go through the mangrove from “petit cul de sac” to “grand cul de sac Marin” to explore the lagoon.

We dive above a wreck and saw a lot of colorful fishes.

We dive a second time in another place and saw a lot ( not kidding it was like a field) of orange red starfishes.

We ate on the boat a delicious meal and didn’t abuse of the rhum ..too hot to drink !

Then we stop to îlet Caret.

Then came back to the hotel , with sunburns despite the cream, the teeshirt , the cap …