77 / 365
Orange mushrooms.
On a dead palm tree trunk.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
island
,
mauritius
,
maurice
,
flicenflac
