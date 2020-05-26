Sign up
Photo 1410
Tiny green flowers.
I received a bunch of flowers last Saturday and decided to take my macro lens to photograph it.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Album
The others, second album.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
25th May 2020 8:29am
Tags
green
,
flower
,
macro
,
olloclip
,
ōlloclip
,
theme-botanical
