Photo 1441
Profile shadow.
Yesterday I was packing my suitcase and noticed that shadow made by my bedsheets on my wooden floor
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8039
photos
216
followers
184
following
394% complete
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
The others, second album.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th June 2020 7:28pm
Tags
shadow
,
switzerland
,
basel
Pat Thacker
This is great, his eye is in just the right position for the shot. He looks surprised too, love it!
June 28th, 2020
George
ace
Very clever. Well spotted!
June 28th, 2020
joeyM
ace
👌💕👌
June 29th, 2020
