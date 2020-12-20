Previous
Next
Architecture. by cocobella
Photo 1582

Architecture.

Sunday activity : building and decorating a gingerbread house, Léa and Alix had fun spending time together and I was happy just to watch them laughing.
I’m also very grateful that they didn’t chose to be architect or decorator ....😂
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
So much fun to see this picture, just priceless.
December 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
You are truly blessed with those girls of yours. =)
December 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise