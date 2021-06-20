Sign up
Photo 1670
My fav dessert.
Only the second time in a month!
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9448
photos
219
followers
203
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
The others, second album.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
19th June 2021 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
eatme
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Yum!
June 22nd, 2021
