Photo 1999
Light at the end of the tunnel.
… and yes it’s me without my head on the top of the photo 😊
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11852
photos
193
followers
188
following
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
1484
1485
1999
3895
2393
2394
2395
2396
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2d album, the others.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
17th September 2022 11:41am
Tags
tunnel
london
orange
england
uk
corinne-ga
Shepherdman
Nicely composed
September 21st, 2022
