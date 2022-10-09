Jacopo and Léa

We just had the bachelor graduation ceremony of Léa in Lausanne, Switzerland ( she graduated two years ago, since she had a master in Barcelona in Spain, worked one year in Milan, and is now starting a new job in Geneva, Switzerland).

Due to the pandemic, the ceremony couldn’t take place before, despite the fact that it took place 2 years later it was a joyful and great event and the occasion to see old friends.

For the occasion , Alix came from London, Alix boyfriend came from Strasbourg (France) and Léa’s boyfriend, Jacopo, came from Luxembourg.

It has been a very busy week end, picking them up from airport and railway station on Friday then dropping them on Sunday.

Busy weekend too because on Saturday after the graduation ceremony we also had a big birthday party of friend , and friends visiting on Sunday for the lunch.