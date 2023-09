A ride with balloons.

Walking my dog I noticed this mother with her child riding a bike with a lot of ballons , the mother asked her daughter to take the pose every 5 seconds not in a very kind way, obviously the little girl was annoyed.

I think he « influencer mother » wanted to feed her « influencer Instagram/tik-tok account » with photos of her « influencer kid » … I’m may be wrong but it was a bit sad to see ..