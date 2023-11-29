Previous
Golden Christmas. by cocobella
Golden Christmas.

Friends came for few days, visit of Geneva where Christmas is in the air.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Dorothy ace
It certainly is!
November 29th, 2023  
