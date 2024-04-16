Previous
Cindy Sherman.
Cindy Sherman.

I’ve been to an exhibition of Cindy Sherman, I absolutely adore her work.
I was with a friend who was discovering her work and clearly hated it.
So I let you choose … love or hate ?
There’s no wrong answer ;)

Corinne

