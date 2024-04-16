Sign up
Previous
Photo 2335
Cindy Sherman.
I’ve been to an exhibition of Cindy Sherman, I absolutely adore her work.
I was with a friend who was discovering her work and clearly hated it.
So I let you choose … love or hate ?
There’s no wrong answer ;)
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
