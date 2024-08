Canadair.

A big fire behind started on Monday at 18km from Sète early in the afternoon, more than 500 firemen, 5 Canadair, 3 Puma , firemen from Marseille came to help, they fought the fire during the night and the day after …

Every summer same big fires … mainly due to the stupidity of people …

350 hectares have been gone, and the wild life that was in it.

Sad.