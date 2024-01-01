Previous
all done by colinwalls
Photo 366

all done

I was encouraged by some camera club colleagues to participate in the 365 Project last year, so I committed (to myself!) to post a picture every day in 2023. I set myself some rules: the images would be shot and processed exclusively on my phone and they would be fresh - taken the day before ideally, but in any case not more than a few days old. I never found the need to cheat.
In the course of the year I have been pleased to get feedback and enjoyed following the life or photographic work of a selection of people, some of whom I know in real life, others not.
Now the year is over and I’m done. If anyone is interested in my work, I post images daily on Facebook and Instagram and on a blog that may be accessed via my photography website www.drawingwithlight.com - do stop by. TTFN
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Colin Walls

@colinwalls
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise