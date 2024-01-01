all done

I was encouraged by some camera club colleagues to participate in the 365 Project last year, so I committed (to myself!) to post a picture every day in 2023. I set myself some rules: the images would be shot and processed exclusively on my phone and they would be fresh - taken the day before ideally, but in any case not more than a few days old. I never found the need to cheat.

In the course of the year I have been pleased to get feedback and enjoyed following the life or photographic work of a selection of people, some of whom I know in real life, others not.

Now the year is over and I’m done. If anyone is interested in my work, I post images daily on Facebook and Instagram and on a blog that may be accessed via my photography website www.drawingwithlight.com - do stop by. TTFN