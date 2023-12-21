Previous
Spanish moss and afternoon shadows along the pond. by congaree
Spanish moss and afternoon shadows along the pond.

21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Agnes ace
very beautiful
December 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and mysterious ! Lovely light illuminating the Spanish moss and creating long shadows ! fav
December 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 21st, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful light and composition. Fav 😊
December 21st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 21st, 2023  
