Previous
Photo 2746
Spanish moss and afternoon shadows along the pond.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Photo Details
Views
Album
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
very beautiful
December 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and mysterious ! Lovely light illuminating the Spanish moss and creating long shadows ! fav
December 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 21st, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful light and composition. Fav 😊
December 21st, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 21st, 2023
