Previous
Next
The Jasper by congaree
Photo 1856

The Jasper

This is Charleston’s most expensive apartment building. 3-bedrooms go for an average of $13,000 a month (range of $11,000-$15,000 depending on floor plan). A bit out of my budget, although I once lived three blocks away.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
508% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture with wonderful light and reflections. I love that sky!
November 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise