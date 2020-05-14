Sign up
Photo 1152
Evergreen azaleas
These beautiful azaleas bloom here long after the other varieties.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful delicate colour and love the light
May 14th, 2020
