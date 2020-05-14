Previous
Next
Evergreen azaleas by congaree
Photo 1152

Evergreen azaleas

These beautiful azaleas bloom here long after the other varieties.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful delicate colour and love the light
May 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise