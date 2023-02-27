Previous
Azaleas — walls of colors by congaree
Azaleas — walls of colors

Azaleas in bloom now are one of the things I love most about Spring!
27th February 2023

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Rick ace
Beautiful flowers and capture. They're pretty much in full bloom around here now.
March 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning
March 1st, 2023  
