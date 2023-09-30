Previous
Interior, under the dome, Gibbes Museum of Art, Charleston by congaree
Photo 1602

Interior, under the dome, Gibbes Museum of Art, Charleston

30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture and symmetry, pity that woman is there ;-)
September 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful looking building.
September 30th, 2023  
