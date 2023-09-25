Sign up
Previous
Photo 1601
Sunset at the beach
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
1
2
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5322
photos
101
followers
29
following
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1599
1015
2703
1600
1016
1601
2704
1017
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th September 2023 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so beautiful - such tranquillity! so love the colour tones! fav
September 25th, 2023
