Previous
A classic suburban scene: roses and white picket fences. This is one of my favorites. by congaree
Photo 1799

A classic suburban scene: roses and white picket fences. This is one of my favorites.

30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty -and a great pov, with the picket fence diagonally across the bottom corner . Such a cheerful coloured rose !
August 29th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Wonderful the red roses
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise