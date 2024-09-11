Sign up
Photo 2935
Majestic ancient live oak
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Photo Details
Diana
ace
Majestic is the perfect word for this wonderful tree and fabulous shot.
September 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful and draped in the Spanish moss !
September 12th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous tree, so beautifully decorated by the Spanish moss.
September 12th, 2024
