Majestic ancient live oak by congaree
Photo 2935

Majestic ancient live oak

11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Diana ace
Majestic is the perfect word for this wonderful tree and fabulous shot.
September 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful and draped in the Spanish moss !
September 12th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous tree, so beautifully decorated by the Spanish moss.
September 12th, 2024  
