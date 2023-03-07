Previous
Azalea magic in Spring by congaree
Photo 937

Azalea magic in Spring

7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Linda Godwin
perfect azeala blooms love constrast fraom the trees
March 7th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Such a fabulous colour.
March 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such a beautiful colour
March 7th, 2023  
