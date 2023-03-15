Sign up
Photo 943
Last trees of winter
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful silhouette against the most beautiful of skies! fav
March 15th, 2023
