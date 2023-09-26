Previous
An old sleigh. by cordulaamann
An old sleigh.

The farmer hasn't had any horses for a long time.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Lovely find and capture, I like the light and textures here too.
September 26th, 2023  
