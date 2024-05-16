Previous
Next
It's done! by cordulaamann
355 / 365

It's done!

My last day at my old job. Now comes 2 weeks of vacation. So many gifts from the colleagues and the seniors :)
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise