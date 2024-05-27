Previous
The Ship Greeting Station Willkomm-Höft. by cordulaamann
The Ship Greeting Station Willkomm-Höft.

Big ships are welcomed or bid farewell by hoisting the Hamburg flag and playing the national anthem of their country. It's great.
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
Renee Salamon ace
It must be exciting to watch the big ships come in - reminds me of our cruising days
May 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene, it sure is an exciting moment for all.
May 30th, 2024  
