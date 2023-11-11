Previous
Class reunion after 50 years. by cordulaamann
Class reunion after 50 years.

My chaotic entry in a poetry album (retrained left-hander).
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
Diana ace
Das ist ja spitze! Such a wonderful true quote and a beautiful drawing.
In the sense of "a backpack full of nonsense everyone can take but a for a teaspoon of truth one needs a good stomach"
November 12th, 2023  
