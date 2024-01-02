Previous
I love Indian food with toasted spices. by cordulaamann
284 / 365

I love Indian food with toasted spices.

Vegetable Korma is a delicious combination of several vegetables, nuts and spices in a creamy sauce. It's easy, but takes time.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
This looks very delicious and healthy
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise