284 / 365
I love Indian food with toasted spices.
Vegetable Korma is a delicious combination of several vegetables, nuts and spices in a creamy sauce. It's easy, but takes time.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Cordiander
@cordulaamann
Judith Johnson
ace
This looks very delicious and healthy
January 2nd, 2024
