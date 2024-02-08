Previous
Germany's carnival season. by cordulaamann
308 / 365

Germany's carnival season.

Women's carnival ("Weiberfasnacht"). Women cut men's ties. That's why they only wear old models that day.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

February 9th, 2024  
