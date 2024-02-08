Sign up
308 / 365
Germany's carnival season.
Women's carnival ("Weiberfasnacht"). Women cut men's ties. That's why they only wear old models that day.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Cordiander
@cordulaamann
kali
ace
funny tradition
February 9th, 2024
