324 / 365
Nature wakes up a little bit too early.
One year 365 project. It's nice to be here and see different worlds every day. And it's good,
to practice English 😊.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Cordiander
@cordulaamann
Diana
ace
It does look very beautiful though ;-)
March 25th, 2024
Cordiander
Thank you Diana. I love it too. But it is also a sign of climate change.
March 25th, 2024
