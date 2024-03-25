Previous
Nature wakes up a little bit too early. by cordulaamann
324 / 365

Nature wakes up a little bit too early.

One year 365 project. It's nice to be here and see different worlds every day. And it's good,
to practice English 😊.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
Diana ace
It does look very beautiful though ;-)
March 25th, 2024  
Cordiander
Thank you Diana. I love it too. But it is also a sign of climate change.
March 25th, 2024  
