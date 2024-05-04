Previous
The Berlin "Women's Run" by cordulaamann
The Berlin "Women's Run"

is an annual highlight of the running calendar. I ran with my stepdaughter and her two girls. It was great fun and there was a lot to see.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
