The last apple blossoms in the garden. by cordulaamann
341 / 365

The last apple blossoms in the garden.

Unfortunately I had little time for 365 due to a job change. In the meantime we had winter and summer temperatures and I am a year older. I look forward to being here regularly again soon.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Dorothy ace
The delicate scent of spring.
April 29th, 2024  
