341 / 365
341 / 365
The last apple blossoms in the garden.
Unfortunately I had little time for 365 due to a job change. In the meantime we had winter and summer temperatures and I am a year older. I look forward to being here regularly again soon.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Cordiander
@cordulaamann
341
photos
18
followers
20
following
93% complete
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Camera
SM-A226B
Taken
29th April 2024 5:31pm
Dorothy
ace
The delicate scent of spring.
April 29th, 2024
