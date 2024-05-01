Previous
Berlin vacation. visiting my stepdaughter. by cordulaamann
344 / 365

Berlin vacation. visiting my stepdaughter.

May 1st in the Volkspark Hasenheide. It's a park in the Berlin district of Neukölln on the border with Kreuzberg. There are always demonstrations here on May 1st. But it was peaceful in the park and people enjoyed the beautiful weather.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Cordiander

@cordulaamann
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise