Lake District's Tuscany Region by countrylassie
Photo 2866

Lake District's Tuscany Region

We went blackberry picking today, bank holiday Monday and didn't see another soul! This was our view to the village of Gosforth and the mountains beyond.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Dianne
Lovely layers of scenery.
August 30th, 2023  
