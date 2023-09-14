Previous
Estb. 1836

Super hardwear shop in Cockermouth, established in 1836.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Lesley Aldridge

Jesika
A “proper” hardware shop. Go in, tell them what you want to do and they tell you what you need. They know which box to look in too.
September 15th, 2023  
