Previous
Photo 2955
Good for the Soul
A walk on the deserted beach is always wonderful, -3 at home but the sun was lovely and warming.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
3
1
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3329
photos
61
followers
98
following
809% complete
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
29th November 2023 12:44pm
Privacy
Public
Beverley
ace
Ditto…. It's a wonderful uplifting, heart warming, grounding pastime.
I feel grateful to be fit.
I feel grateful to be fit.
November 29th, 2023
Olwynne
My perfect exercise! A walk on a deserted beach.
November 29th, 2023
Bill Davidson
It is indeed. I love walking along a deserted beach.
November 29th, 2023
I feel grateful to be fit.