Dixon's Chimney by countrylassie
Photo 3090

Dixon's Chimney

This former cotton mill is grade 11 listed, the chimney stands at 290 feet and is a local landmark in Carlisle, if I can see Dixon's Chimney when I am driving I can't get lost (she says!)
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Lesley Aldridge

