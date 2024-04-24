Previous
Sitting in Saxifrage by countrylassie
Photo 3095

Sitting in Saxifrage

24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
847% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely composition and capture
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise