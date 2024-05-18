Previous
Next
Monkey by countrylassie
Photo 3102

Monkey

While we were on holiday we received a call from our Son to say he had been in a accident with a car. He had broken ribs, a punctured lung and a fracture in his wrist. Two weeks on and he is making a remarkable recovery, (as seen up a tree).
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Good to see how determined he is and he must be feeling better!
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise