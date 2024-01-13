Digging for Seed by courtneysteers
Digging for Seed

Pictured is a dark eyed junco jumping in the snow trying to uncover seeds dropped from the feeder. Taken with @sony6400 and Sony kit lens thru my glass deck door.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Courtney Steers

@courtneysteers
