Previous
IMG_20240621_105830_Original by cpw
Photo 2286

IMG_20240621_105830_Original

Still more framing!
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Carol

@cpw
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Cool prints. I had no idea what gelli prints are so I looked it up. Looks like fun and I definitely learned something new today!
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise