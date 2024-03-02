Previous
Runswick Bay by craftymeg
Runswick Bay

Taken last week, it was a grey miserable day, just about the same as it is today. Runswick Bay is a small fishing village perched on the side of a small bay. It’s been shored up many times as it has a tendency to slide down the cliff. It’s very picturesque and this photo without sunshine does not do it much justice. The rest of the village is on the headland but the oldest part always remains a firm draw to tourists who have to park at the top of the cliff and walk down to the beach.
Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg

Judith Johnson ace
It's a beautiful photo, despite the great weather!
Kathy ace
A nice look at this small town where the road becomes the sidewalk. Wouldn't do to walk in the road like this where I live.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Alovely little comunity - still with their iconic red phone box !!!!!!
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
