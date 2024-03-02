Runswick Bay

Taken last week, it was a grey miserable day, just about the same as it is today. Runswick Bay is a small fishing village perched on the side of a small bay. It’s been shored up many times as it has a tendency to slide down the cliff. It’s very picturesque and this photo without sunshine does not do it much justice. The rest of the village is on the headland but the oldest part always remains a firm draw to tourists who have to park at the top of the cliff and walk down to the beach.

Best on black



