Farndale

Such a beautiful afternoon traveling over the moor and down into Farndale . We left a miserable cold damp misty 12c and went inland to find the sun. The sun gradually burn through and the Dale was stunning with all the new growth and verge side flowers, bluebells, forget-me nots, daisies and buttercups. Got to have another fix soon!

Best on black





