Cottage

Between Hutton-le-Hole and Chimney bank, my favourite deserted cottage complete with a pair of pheasants. I must admit I never noticed them until I uploaded. It’s in a dip on the edge of the moor away from any other building, it’s well maintained and may be used for storage. Nobody lives there but may have been a shepherds cottage in decades past.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.