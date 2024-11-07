Sign up
Previous
305 / 365
Golden needles
The last of our golden deciduous firs needles, the wind has made short work of what was a lovely golden sight which I never got chance to photo. Blink and it disappears!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very nice!
November 7th, 2024
