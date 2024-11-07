Previous
Golden needles by craftymeg
305 / 365

Golden needles

The last of our golden deciduous firs needles, the wind has made short work of what was a lovely golden sight which I never got chance to photo. Blink and it disappears!
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Margaret Brown

