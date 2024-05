Stepping Stones Cottage

On the moors near Goathland is a small village called Darnholm, going down into the dip is a railway bridge that spans the rail that takes the Middlesbrough to Whitby train and a bit further down the narrow road stands Stepping Stones Cottage, so picturesque, with stepping stones running over the road by the river for when the water table is high, what a place to live!

Best on black



Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.