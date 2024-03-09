Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
Magenta
A beautiful camellia with such a rich colour. Another sent by my daughter from Cornwall.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
4
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
4078
photos
161
followers
71
following
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Tags
camellia-magenta-early-spring-flower
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
March 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
March 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Just lovely
March 9th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Gorgeous details.
March 9th, 2024
